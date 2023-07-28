Heartland Votes

First Alert: Hottest day of the week; excessive heat warning in effect

Today is looking like the hottest day of the week with highs ranging from 96 to 100 degrees,
Today is looking like the hottest day of the week with highs ranging from 96 to 100 degrees, but it will feel more like 110 degrees in some locations.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The heat wave impacting the Heartland will likely peak today with afternoon highs ranging from 96° to 100°.

It will feel much even hotter as dew point temperatures of 75 degrees or more will push heat index numbers back to near 110°.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories remain in effect.

Saturday will again be very hot and humid, but possibly with a few more clouds.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

By Sunday, there will be a subtle pattern shift with a light north breeze, slightly ‘cooler’ temps and at least a small chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

The Heartland will get back into a familiar northwest pattern flow next week.

A weak front will help put the Heartland back into a familiar northwest flow pattern much of next week.

This will get temps closer to normal and bring back the threat for occasional strong thunderstorms.

