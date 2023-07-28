First Alert: Hottest day of the week; excessive heat warning in effect

(KFVS) - The heat wave impacting the Heartland will likely peak today with afternoon highs ranging from 96° to 100°.

It will feel much even hotter as dew point temperatures of 75 degrees or more will push heat index numbers back to near 110°.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories remain in effect.

Saturday will again be very hot and humid, but possibly with a few more clouds.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

By Sunday, there will be a subtle pattern shift with a light north breeze, slightly ‘cooler’ temps and at least a small chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

The Heartland will get back into a familiar northwest pattern flow next week.

This will get temps closer to normal and bring back the threat for occasional strong thunderstorms.

