First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Our current heat wave looks to peak today, before temps and dew points begin to slowly moderate over the weekend. Highs today will likely be about 96° to 100°, or about 2 degrees warmer than on Thursday. However, dew point temps of 75 or more will push Heat Index numbers back to near 110 or so this afternoon. Heat Advisories and warnings remain in effect. Saturday will again be very hot and humid….maybe a few more clouds. By Sunday, however, a subtle pattern shift will begin to be felt with a light north breeze, slightly ‘cooler’ temps and at least a small chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

A weak front will be draped across the region for much of next week as we get back into our familiar northwest flow pattern. This will mean temps will be closer to normal…and it also brings back the threat of occasional strong thunderstorms moving through….as was the case through much of July.

