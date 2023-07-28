Deadline set for Bollinger Co. tornado victims to register for reimbursement from LTRC

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A date has been set for those impacted by the tornado in Bollinger County to submit a claim or register their intent to submit a claim.

The Long-Term Recovery Committee for victims of the tornado in early April have until August 15. This includes those who seek reimbursement for repairs or assistance with insurance deductibles they have already paid.

According to a release from the United Way of Southeast Missouri, those needing financial assistance must contact Catholic Charities at 573-335-0905. Those who have already contacted Catholic Charities and have been given a case number do not need to call again.

They say the LTRC wants to give financial assistance to the families and people who need it; however, only four families have submitted requests that include required documentation for assistance.

United Way says the LTRC has earmarked funds to reimburse insurance deductibles while setting aside funds to help those who do not have insurance.

The LTRC for Bollinger County includes representatives from several organizations, including: Bollinger County Health Center, Glen Allen Village Board, Catholic Charities, First Call For Help, United Way of Southeast Missouri, East Missouri Action Agency, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, Crader Distributing, Bill Peter’s Hardware, Bank of Missouri, Peoples Community Bank, Lutesville Ford, Bollinger County Sheriff’s Department, Bollinger County Emergency Management, Patton Lion’s Club and area churches.

The committee meets monthly to review cases presented by Catholic Charities, which is providing case management for the tornado victims.

According to United Way, the committee has given priority to funding projects related to health and safety first, such as roofs and air conditioners. Families with any repair claim related to the tornado must submit at least two estimates to Catholic Charities for the LTRC to review.

“The committee is eager to help the tornado victims, but we need to hear from them,” said Juanita Welker, Bollinger County Health Center administrator and LTRC chairperson. “We are being conservative with funds, knowing we have nine families whose homes were completely destroyed. We are helping with immediate needs, keeping in mind this is a Long-term Recovery Committee and needs will continue well into the future.”

Only the LTRC can distribute funds. Payments will go directly from the recovery fund to contractors and repair companies.

According to United Way, although recovery funds have been established at The Bank of Missouri and United Way of Southeast Missouri, these organizations cannot give out money. They are only collecting and holding it for the LTRC to distribute.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.