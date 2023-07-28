Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau PD to host National Night Out; some parking restrictions downtown

National Night Out will be Tuesday, August 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the downtown parking lot...
National Night Out will be Tuesday, August 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the downtown parking lot at the corner of Main and Independence Streets.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police will host a National Night Out in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The event will be Tuesday, August 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the downtown parking lot at the corner of Main and Independence Streets.

Organizers say several agencies along with the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be there, along with several food vendors, games for the kids and live entertainment.

Police say parking will not be permitted in the parking lot between 12 p.m. on Aug. 1 and midnight on Aug. 2. Signs will be in place on Monday, July 31 as a reminder.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search is over for a missing Scott County woman.
Missing Scott County woman found alive
A Missouri State Highway Patrol car. (courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol)
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol Inspector faces prison time after accepting $14,000 in bribes
A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for some city water customers on Thursday, July...
Cape Girardeau neighborhood under precautionary boil water advisory through Saturday
Captain Phil Gregory with his leadership team from Troop E.
Southeast Mo. law enforcement veteran retires after nearly 3 decades with highway patrol
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

Latest News

David Edwards, Jr., of Carbondale, was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of...
Carbondale man sentenced to 40 years for murder that took place in October 2022
A Carbondale man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for an October 2022 murder.
Carbondale man sentenced to 40 years in 2022 murder
Widespread damage can be seen throughout Glenallen, Mo. after an early morning tornado touched...
Deadline set for Bollinger Co. tornado victims to register for reimbursement from LTRC
According to Mayfield police, they responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of...
3rd person arrested in connection with Mayfield attempted murder case