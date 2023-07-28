Cape Girardeau PD to host National Night Out; some parking restrictions downtown

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police will host a National Night Out in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The event will be Tuesday, August 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the downtown parking lot at the corner of Main and Independence Streets.

Organizers say several agencies along with the Cape Girardeau Police Department will be there, along with several food vendors, games for the kids and live entertainment.

Police say parking will not be permitted in the parking lot between 12 p.m. on Aug. 1 and midnight on Aug. 2. Signs will be in place on Monday, July 31 as a reminder.

Restricted Parking For Cape PD National Night Out pic.twitter.com/gN9FGHiL8a — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) July 28, 2023

