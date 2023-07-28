2 seriously injured in Scott County crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and a teenager were rushed to hospitals after a crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 27.

The crash, involving a pickup truck and a van, happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Missouri Highway 77, just one mile south of Benton.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of the van pulled into the path of the truck.

A 15-year-old female passenger in the truck was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the van, 47-year-old Anthony S. Dunivan, was also seriously injured. He was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

The driver of the truck, 52-year-old Torey S. Gosehe, was not hurt.

MSHP said everyone involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Both vehicles were reportedly totaled and towed from the scene.

