2 seriously injured in Scott County crash

A man and a teenager were rushed to hospitals after a crash in Scott County on Thursday afternoon.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man and a teenager were rushed to hospitals after a crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 27.

The crash, involving a pickup truck and a van, happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Missouri Highway 77, just one mile south of Benton.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of the van pulled into the path of the truck.

A 15-year-old female passenger in the truck was flown to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the van, 47-year-old Anthony S. Dunivan, was also seriously injured. He was taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

The driver of the truck, 52-year-old Torey S. Gosehe, was not hurt.

MSHP said everyone involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

Both vehicles were reportedly totaled and towed from the scene.

