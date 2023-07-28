Heartland Votes

1 driver dies, another driver cited after crash on Hwy. 51 in Elkville, Ill.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELKVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - One driver died and another driver was cited after a crash on Highway 51 in Elkville Thursday evening, July 27.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Elkville police responded to the crash around 6:38 p.m.

Deputies say the preliminary investigation showed a maroon 2018 Ford fusion, driven by 18-year-old Kristopher Moore, of Salem, was going southbound on Highway 51, turning east (left) onto Royalton Road.

At the same time, they say a 1978 Jeep, driven by 37-year-old Levi Barnett, of Dowell, was going north on Highway 51.

Deputies say the Fusion turned into the path of the Jeep and the two vehicles collided. The Jeep overturned and its body separated from the frame.

They say Barnett and a juvenile passenger were ejected from the Jeep. Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Moore, his juvenile passenger and Barnett’s juvenile passenger were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Moore was cited for failure to yield turning left.

The road was closed for about 2.5 hours.

The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office traffic crash reconstruction unit.

The Elkville Police Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service, Jackson County Coroner’s Office, Elkville Fire Department and Dowell Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

