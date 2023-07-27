Heartland Votes

Writers, actors strike stymies Missouri’s film resurgence

New tax incentive for film projects aims to bolster state’s competitiveness
film in MO
By Joe McLean
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) -- Missouri has been working to get into the club of states that host major Hollywood film productions, in order to take advantage of the jobs and economic impact those projects bring.

In July, the state took a big step forward in that effort, but not before the Writers Guild of America staged a strike against major studios over the use of A.I. and the revenue generated by streaming content.

David Fincher’s 2014 mystery thriller Gone Girl was the last major movie project shot in Missouri.

Since the tax incentives expired, studios have opted to film in more tax-friendly states. Netflix’s Ozark, while set in Missouri, was primarily shot in the Atlanta area.

The producers of the Paramount+ show Tulsa King originally had it set in Kansas City, but opted instead for the titular Oklahoma location.

“Once you have a film project that is shooting in Missouri, there’s all kinds of jobs that are involved with that,” Missouri native and WGA member Ken Lazebnick said. “Everything from the sets, the crew, the PAs, the grips, hotels, caterers, transportation… whether it’s film or TV it’s really an undertaking that touches a lot of different industries.”

Justin Begnaud is a board member of Film in MO, an organization working to attract more film projects to the state.

“There are a lot of production companies statewide that employ motion graphic artists, editors, and house photographers, videographers, that sort of thing,” Begnaud said. “Art department, set decoration department, if you work for the teamsters driving the trucks to and from sets, camera department, grip, electric departments, costume wardrobe, hair, makeup, all those departments … that’s an industry just at full stop right now.”

The WGA began its strike on May 2 and members of the actors union SAG-AFTRA joined the strike about two weeks ago.

