Viburnum man arrested for possessing child porn

VIBURNUM, Mo. (KFVS) - An Iron County man has been arrested after it was discovered he was in possession of child pornography.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announced the arrest of 27-year-old Kristopher L. Cain of Viburnum. Cain was arrested on Wednesday, July 26 for four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promoting child pornography.

On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at Cain’s home. During a search of Cain’s cell phone, investigators with the Digital Forensics Investigations Unit discovered videos of child pornography. Investigators interviewed Cain who admitted to downloading child pornography using his cell phone.

Cain is currently being held in the Iron County jail with no bond.

