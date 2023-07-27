Heartland Votes

Viburnum man arrested for possessing child porn

During a search of Cain’s cell phone, investigators with the Digital Forensics Investigations...
During a search of Cain’s cell phone, investigators with the Digital Forensics Investigations Unit discovered videos of child pornography(Pixabay)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIBURNUM, Mo. (KFVS) - An Iron County man has been arrested after it was discovered he was in possession of child pornography.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announced the arrest of 27-year-old Kristopher L. Cain of Viburnum. Cain was arrested on Wednesday, July 26 for four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promoting child pornography.

On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at Cain’s home. During a search of Cain’s cell phone, investigators with the Digital Forensics Investigations Unit discovered videos of child pornography. Investigators interviewed Cain who admitted to downloading child pornography using his cell phone.

Cain is currently being held in the Iron County jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The search is over for a missing Scott County woman.
Missing Scott County woman found alive
Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Scott City woman pleads not guilty to murder charges in shooting death of boyfriend
Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms

Latest News

Captain Phil Gregory with his leadership team from Troop E.
Southeast Mo. law enforcement veteran retires after nearly 3 decades with highway patrol
A Southern Illinois veteran is thankful for a new roof over his family’s head and the...
Southern Illinois veteran receives a new roof through Purple Heart Homes
Governor JB Pritzker joined local leaders to break ground on Prysmian Group’s expanded facility...
Gov. Pritzker announces new initiative, attends groundbreaking in Du Quoin
Jaylen Thomas, 18, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, two counts of wanton...
Mayfield teen facing kidnapping, attempted murder charges in connection with shooting; juvenile also charged