Very hot across the Heartland today and tomorrow

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 7/27.
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. An excessive heat warning has been issued for our northern counties while the rest of the Heartland is under a heat advisory. This afternoon will be sunny and hot. High temperatures will range from the middle 90s southeast to around 100 northwest. The heat index will average between 105 and 110 this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and warm. Lows will fall into the middle to upper 70s by morning. For your Friday the heat will continue. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The heat index will average between 103 and 108 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

