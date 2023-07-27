Suspect arrested in connection with arson at vacant Carbondale church building

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted for arson in connection with a fire in February at a vacant church building is now in custody.

Ramil D. Mize, 25, of Carbondale, was arrested on a warrant charging him with arson.

On February 6, Carbondale police detectives and arson investigators with the Carbondale Fire Department began investigating a suspicious fire that burned a vacant church building at 218 W. Walnut.

They identified Mize as a suspect in setting the fire, which was determined to be arson.

On July 27 at around 7:35 p.m., Carbondale police and detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of West Kennicott Street. They found Mize at the home and arrested him. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

