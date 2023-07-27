Heartland Votes

Suspect arrested in connection with arson at vacant Carbondale church building

The vacant church on Walnut Street is made up of an older section, where the fire started, and...
The vacant church on Walnut Street is made up of an older section, where the fire started, and a newer section.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted for arson in connection with a fire in February at a vacant church building is now in custody.

Ramil D. Mize, 25, of Carbondale, was arrested on a warrant charging him with arson.

On February 6, Carbondale police detectives and arson investigators with the Carbondale Fire Department began investigating a suspicious fire that burned a vacant church building at 218 W. Walnut.

They identified Mize as a suspect in setting the fire, which was determined to be arson.

On July 27 at around 7:35 p.m., Carbondale police and detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of West Kennicott Street. They found Mize at the home and arrested him. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The search is over for a missing Scott County woman.
Missing Scott County woman found alive
Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Scott City woman pleads not guilty to murder charges in shooting death of boyfriend
Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms

Latest News

David Edwards, Jr., of Carbondale, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for...
Carbondale man sentenced for first degree murder in October 2022
Kenneth “Brian” Fitzgerald, 35, is wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies and considered...
Manhunt underway for ‘armed, dangerous’ fugitive in Crittenden Co.
The chase involved vehicles from the Kennett Police Department and the Dunklin County Sheriff's...
Kennett police chase lands one woman in jail for multiple charges
The public is invited to a free night of stargazing on Saturday, August 5.
Star viewing party set for Aug. 5 at SIUC