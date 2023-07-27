Heartland Votes

Star viewing party set for Aug. 5 at SIUC

The public is invited to a free night of stargazing on Saturday, August 5.
The public is invited to a free night of stargazing on Saturday, August 5.(Submitted Photo)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The public is invited to a free night of stargazing on Saturday, August 5.

The Southern Illinois Star Party will be from 7 p.m. to midnight at Southern Illinois University Farms Astronomy Observation Area.

Organizers say shuttles will pick up participants at parking lot 63, near the corner of Oakland Avenue and Chautauqua Street. No registration is required and the event is free and open to the public.

According to a release from SIU, they will have several nighttime and solar telescopes on hand operated by amateur astronomers and SIU School of Physics and Applied Physics faculty, staff and students.

You’ll be able to see the sun, moon, Mercury, Mars, Saturn and other celestial objects.

Visitors are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, as well as photography or telescope equipment.

For disability accommodations, you can call 618-453-5738. Visitors with disabilities or those bringing telescope equipment that would be difficult to transport by shuttle may contact eclipse@siu.edu or call the office of events and outreach at 618-453-7424 for a free onsite parking permit.

The Southern Illinois Star Party will be Saturday, August 5 from 7 pm.. to midnight.
The Southern Illinois Star Party will be Saturday, August 5 from 7 pm.. to midnight.(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)

The event is presented by SIU Carbondale, the Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois and the Adler Planetarium of Chicago.

The star party is eight months before the next total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The search is over for a missing Scott County woman.
Missing Scott County woman found alive
Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Scott City woman pleads not guilty to murder charges in shooting death of boyfriend
Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms

Latest News

The chase involved vehicles from the Kennett Police Department and the Dunklin County Sheriff's...
Kennett police chase lands one woman in jail for multiple charges
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
You could have the chance to squirrel hunt August 1 through September 15 at more than 30...
Public squirrel hunting open on participating private lands in Williamson Co.
The beloved beech tree located on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus is set...
Historic tree on Southeast Missouri State campus cut down