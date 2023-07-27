Star viewing party set for Aug. 5 at SIUC

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The public is invited to a free night of stargazing on Saturday, August 5.

The Southern Illinois Star Party will be from 7 p.m. to midnight at Southern Illinois University Farms Astronomy Observation Area.

Organizers say shuttles will pick up participants at parking lot 63, near the corner of Oakland Avenue and Chautauqua Street. No registration is required and the event is free and open to the public.

According to a release from SIU, they will have several nighttime and solar telescopes on hand operated by amateur astronomers and SIU School of Physics and Applied Physics faculty, staff and students.

You’ll be able to see the sun, moon, Mercury, Mars, Saturn and other celestial objects.

Visitors are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, as well as photography or telescope equipment.

For disability accommodations, you can call 618-453-5738. Visitors with disabilities or those bringing telescope equipment that would be difficult to transport by shuttle may contact eclipse@siu.edu or call the office of events and outreach at 618-453-7424 for a free onsite parking permit.

The event is presented by SIU Carbondale, the Astronomical Association of Southern Illinois and the Adler Planetarium of Chicago.

The star party is eight months before the next total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

