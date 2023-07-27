Southern Illinois veteran receives a new roof through Purple Heart Homes

MT. VERNON, IL. (KFVS) - A Southern Illinois veteran is thankful for a new roof over his family’s head and the foundation and volunteers who made it happen.

Alex Palmer, a U.S. Army veteran, received a roof Thursday, July 27, from Alpha and Omega Construction, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, Alex Palmer was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 450 military members have received new roofs.

Owens Corning and the Purple Heart Foundation donated the roofing materials.

Alpha and Omega Construction donated the labor to put the new roof on.

“I was shocked...good things don’t typically happen to people like me,” said Palmer.

Workers gave Palmer and his family a peace of mind in the form of a new roof.

Palmer said he and his family would not have been able to purchase a new roof. He said when it storms, he has leaks, and shingles falling off.

“We looked at replacing the roof. We had a couple people come out and price it. It was going to be $15-20,000, that’s unobtainable at this point. Especially with cost of living going up and fuel prices,” said Palmer.

Cory Norville is the general manager for Alpha and Omega Construction. As a fellow veteran, Norville said these projects are special to him.

“Without the roof there’s nothing, everything in the house is ruined, the family is at risk of getting sick, you’ve got to have a roof, everything else you can work on,” said Norville.

Palmer said this new roof should last them at least the next 50 years.

“I don’t deserve it, that’s all I can say is I honestly don’t feel like I deserve it, but I’m extremely grateful that we get the opportunity to have a new roof put on,” said Palmer.

