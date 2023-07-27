Southeast Mo. law enforcement veteran retires after nearly 3 decades with highway patrol

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A local law enforcement veteran who’s spent nearly three decades with the Missouri State Highway Patrol put that uniform on for the last time on Thursday, July 27.

We recently sat down with Captain Phil Gregory to talk about his career and what led him to public service.

“I was raised with rules and structure in my life.”

Phil Gregory credits his parents with instilling the values in him that would later draw him to law enforcement.

They owned West Market, a small grocery store in Fredericktown.

Phil Gregory's parents owned West Market in Fredericktown, Mo. (Courtesy of Phil Gregory)

“A big piece of their business was to serve others. And I think that morphed into my career in public safety,” he said.

A career that started before he graduated high school.

“As a teenager in the fire service, briefly. And then was an EMT/Paramedic. And when I turned 21, got into law enforcement. And I’ve been there ever since.”

After spending six years at the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Gregory joined the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Trooper Phil Gregory began his career with the Missouri State Highway Patrol in August 1993. (Courtesy Phil Gregory)

There he worked the road, became a zone supervisor and then a criminal investigator. In that role, Gregory joined the effort to solve the 1998 murders of Sherry and Megan Scherer.

“I came into the criminal unit a few months after that homicide had occurred. And it was a mission. We ran all over the country, running down leads on that case.”

Gregory continued work on the Scherer case as supervisor of the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.

We asked him if there was ever a time where he thought, “we just might not get this one solved?”

“Absolutely. Just before it was solved,” he responded.

Within hours, there it was.

“Yep. The advanced technology. That was the key.”

Corporal Phil Gregory in 1999. (Courtesy of Phil Gregory)

In 2019, Gregory went back into uniform to lead Troop E, based in Poplar Bluff.

He said he’s proud of the cooperation between public safety agencies across southeast Missouri, something he witnessed firsthand when a tornado ripped through Glen Allen back in April.

“I live nearby, so I was actually the first member of the patrol to get on scene at the tornado. And was there within a few minutes afterwards. And when I got there, sheriff’s department folks are there. Fire folks are there. Citizens are there with chainsaws trying to cut trees and debris out of the roadway to allow the first responders to get there,” said.

Throughout the years, Gregory’s maintained a reputation of staying calm and even-handed, regardless of the situation.

We asked how he does that while dealing with all of the ups and downs of a law enforcement career.

“That’s my parents. I mean it goes right back to the way I was raised,” he told us. “It doesn’t do any good to get upset and be angry about things. You just have to work through them.”

Phil Gregory credits his parents, Betty and Elgin, with instilling the values in him that would later draw him to law enforcement. (Courtesy of Phil Gregory)

And after working through more than three decades, Phil Gregory hangs up his badge. He feels good about the people who will continue to protect and serve.

“I’ve told a lot of folks I could think of no better way to end my career than the role of the captain at Troop E. We’ve got an incredible bunch of folks that work here in Troop E. Good troop. The cooperative effort between all the law enforcement. Criminal justice partners. The media. In southeast Missouri, it’s outstanding. So I couldn’t be more pleased with where I’m leaving.”

We learned last week the patrol promoted Jason Cluver to captain and he will take over command of Troop E effective August 1.

