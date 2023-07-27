Heartland Votes

River Campus event will honor historic beech tree

The beloved beech tree located on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus was cut down Thursday.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum will hold an event to honor the historic beech tree with a Family Day on Saturday, July 29.

The event will be on Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus. It will include activities using pieces of the tree.

According to a release from the university, people will also have the opportunity to take home as many as three pieces of the tree on a first-come, first-served basis. This is while supplies last on Saturday in the River Campus parking lot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say activities will be tree themed in honor of the former state champion beech tree. They’ll include print making, poetry, dream catcher making and more.

The tree stood for nearly 200 years and was cut down after significant decay made it a public safety issue because of its large branches.

“This tree has stood above the banks of the Mississippi before there was ever a Southeast Missouri State,” Southeast President Dr. Vargas said in a release. “I understand the importance and the history of that. These have been difficult deliberations for all of us at SEMO because we each respect and value what the state champion Beech tree brings to the grounds. But, ultimately, our priority is the safety of students and the public who visit our campus.”

The River Campus will also have artwork from Jake Wells on display, with two large prints of Wells’ work available for purchase.

