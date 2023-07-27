Public squirrel hunting open on participating private lands in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - You could have the chance to squirrel hunt August 1 through September 15 at more than 30 private land hunting sites, including in Williamson County.

The sites were enrolled in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ popular Illinois Recreational Access Program, commonly known as IRAP.

IDNR leased more than 4,400 acres of private land for 2023 squirrel hunting through IRAP, creating more than 30 public access sites in 18 counties. You can more information on the hunting sites here.

Sites are available for free to participants.

According to IDNR, hunters must register, sign a liability waiver and reserve a site through the online registration system.

All registered participants have the option of adding up to three other registered hunters to their reservation for a group hunt. The department says all hunters will receive a valid site permit that must be carried on their person and a windshield card that must be placed in their vehicle.

