Paramedics share the importance of mental health resources; Missouri Gov. Parson ceremonially signing EMS bill Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s Senate Bill 24 (SB 24) includes new provisions for emergency service first responders. Governor Parson will ceremonially sign it on Thursday.

Nicolas Perkins is a Mercy Hospital Paramedic Field Supervisor. He said keeping a strong mindset is tough in such a challenging career.

“I’ll go through my week and do a thousand normal calls, and then without any warning, I may have to see something traumatic, or that sticks with me or that I have a hard time emotionally handling,” Perkins said.

Senator Lincoln Hough sponsored SB 24. He said the time is now to provide better mental health resources to first responders.

“When folks have traumas like that in their life that take them out of those roles.. we need them in the community. It hurts everyone,” Sen. Hough said.

According to SB 24, if a first responder is diagnosed with PTSD, it will now be considered an occupational disease. This means they could be eligible for workers’ compensation.

“These are work-related issues, like it or not. Folks that show up on the scene of a car accident, folks that hold an infant whose struggling to breathe, they’re doing that in their line of duty,” he said. “So in my opinion and the general assemblies opinion, it only made sense to cover that under workers comp.”

Nicolas Perkins said he’s appreciative the bill is so inclusive too.

“This senate bill is going to recognize communications specialists, the people on the other end of the phone, at Mercy, at 911 centers, all over the place,” Perkins said. “Those people have to deal with similar traumas that we do, and I’m glad this will put them in a place to seek help and be recognized as the professionals they are,” said Perkins.

Perkins also said he is extremely thankful there’s legislation looking out for emergency service first responders because the extra resources are absolutely necessary.

Governor Parson is giving the 2023 Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce State of the State Address on Thursday from 11:30-1 p.m. at the Great Southern Bank Arena. Following this, the governor will be ceremonially signing the proposal from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Fire Station #13 at 1900 West College St.

Sen. Hough said the proposal would officially go into effect later this year, but it might take several months to see its impact.

