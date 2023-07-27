Most of southeast Mo. under moderate to severe drought

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Most of southeast Missouri is under a moderate to severe drought, according to the recent U.S. Drought Monitor.

The newest map was released on Thursday, July 27. It shows data collected through Tuesday morning, July 25.

According to the drought monitor, nearly 95 percent of the entire state is abnormally dry, with about 47 percent under severe drought and about 20 percent under extreme drought.

That’s slightly lower from the report the week before, which had about 51 percent of the state under severe drought and about 23 percent under extreme drought.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.