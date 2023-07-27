Mayfield teen facing kidnapping, attempted murder charges in connection with shooting; juvenile also charged

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - An 18 year old is facing kidnapping and attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting investigation.

Jaylen Thomas, 18, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, two counts of wanton endangerment first degree and three counts of attempted murder.

A female juvenile was also taken into custody on charges of conspiracy to kidnapping and wanton endangerment first degree.

According to Mayfield police, they responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of West Lockridge Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday, July 26.

Multiple 911 callers reported the shots being heard, including a home that had been hit twice by bullets that entered a bedroom, missing a teenager sleeping in his bed by inches.

Police say a juvenile suspect and an adult lured the victims to a home on West Lockridge where an assault took place. During the assault, shots were fired, some hitting an occupied vehicle parked outside.

They say one victim ran from the scene looking for help and was taken to an area emergency room for treatment.

According to police, the victims in the vehicle left the scene and immediately called 911 for help.

The shooters ran from the home, but one was caught by Mayfield police at the home later that day and brought in for questioning.

Police say a child was being cared for by the suspects and was in the home at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

