Mayfield man arrested in connection with attempted murder case

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man was arrested in connection with an attempted murder case.

Patrick Cameron, 38, of Mayfield, was arrested on a charge of kidnapping a minor.

According to police, they arrested Cameron on a warrant on July 27. The warrant stemmed from an attempted murder case that happened on July 25.

Cameron was taken to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center.

