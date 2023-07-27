Heartland Votes

Mayfield man arrested in connection with attempted murder case

Patrick Cameron, 38, of Mayfield, was arrested on a charge of kidnapping a minor.
Patrick Cameron, 38, of Mayfield, was arrested on a charge of kidnapping a minor.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man was arrested in connection with an attempted murder case.

Patrick Cameron, 38, of Mayfield, was arrested on a charge of kidnapping a minor.

According to police, they arrested Cameron on a warrant on July 27. The warrant stemmed from an attempted murder case that happened on July 25.

Cameron was taken to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center.

