Kentucky Men’s Basketball Team to host autograph tour to benefit Mayfield flood relief

(Noah J. Richter | Noah Richter/UK Athletics)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight players from the Kentucky Men’s basketball team are set to host the La Familia Autograph Tour across the state from July 28 through July 30 at select Krogers, according to a release.

Event organizers said tickets will cost $60 and will include an entry for one person and allows them to bring an item to be signed by the players there.

A portion of the proceeds plus all sponsored proceeds will benefit the Mayfield Flood Relief mission, according to the release.

The players that will attend are Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, Tre Mitchell, Reed Sheppard, Adou Thiero, Jordan Burks, Walker Horn and Grant Darbyshire.

Tickets can be purchased at the door with cash, credit card, check or Venmo. For more information, click or tap here.

