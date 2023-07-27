Heartland Votes

Kennett police chase lands one woman in jail for multiple charges

The chase involved vehicles from the Kennett Police Department and the Dunklin County Sheriff's...
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was taken into custody after a police chase in Kennett, Mo. yesterday.

According to the Kennett Police Chief, the chase began around 12:37 p.m. on July 26. During a traffic stop, officers discovered the driver, 24-year-old Janauthica Reed of Kennett, was wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Reed resisted arrest and a chase ensued. The chase involved vehicles from the Kennett Police Department and the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office. During the chase, Reed was involved in an accident with another person but no serious injuries were reported.

The chase ended around 12:58 p.m. Reed was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Dunklin County Jail. She is being held on multiple charges, including the following:

  • Leaving the Scene of an Accident
  • Property Damage
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Failing to Yield to Red Lights and Sirens
  • Multiple Stop Sign Violations

