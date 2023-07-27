Gov. Pritzker to announce new initiative, attend groundbreaking in Du Quoin

Heartland Votes

Gov. Pritzker is making a stop in Du Quoin to announce a new initiative for the state and to participate in a groundbreaking.(Mike Miletich)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DUQUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is making a stop in southern Illinois to announce a new initiative for the state and to participate in a groundbreaking on Thursday, July 27.

The governor will be in Du Quoin at the Prysmian facility to announce a new reimagining energy and vehicles in Illinois agreement.

While at the plant, Gov. Pritzker will also attend and speak at a groundbreaking event.

Prysmian, based in Milan, Italy, is considered a world leader in the design, manufacturing and sale of wire and cable products, including aluminum, copper and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, communications and automotive industries.

After his stop in Du Quoin, Pritzker will travel north to Hoyleton, in Washington County, to attend a campus expansion groundbreaking for a youth and family support center.

