Florida man arrested in McCracken Co., accused of driving SUV stolen out of South Carolina

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Florida man was arrested after McCracken County deputies stopped him in a stolen vehicle.

Stephen D. Carter, 34, of Orlando, Fla., was arrested on a charge of receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, drug detectives spotted a stolen vehicle in the Lone Oak area.

Deputies say the Audi SUV was reported stolen out of Charleston, South Carolina after it was taken from an airport terminal.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Paducah Police Department pulled the vehicle over at the intersection of Berger Road and Lone Oak Road.

The driver, identified as Carter, was taken into custody. He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

