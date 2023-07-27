Five transported to hospital after Mayfield traffic collision, including four juveniles

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Five people, including four juveniles, were transported to the hospital after a vehicle drove into an open washout in Mayfield.

On July 27, around 12:15 a.m., a silver Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling North on Old Dukedom Road, just south of Mayfield. The driver, Abriel Workman of Mayfield, failed to see the signage showing that the road was closed due to flooding damage.

Workman had four other passengers in the vehicle. All of the passengers were juvenile, ranging in the age from 14 to 17. Workman drove into an open washout where the vehicle went to the bottom of the washout after striking the northside of the embankment.

The Mayfield Fire Department and Mayfield/Graves County EMS responded as well as the Sheriff’s Office. EMS and Fire personnel were able to get all passengers the help and medical attention needed.

EMS transported all involved parties to Jackson Purchase Medical Center. Two involved in the collision, including Workman, were flown to Nashville area hospitals for their injuries.

