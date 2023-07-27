First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Very hot and humid conditions will cover the region for the next few days. In fact, heat index numbers for today and tomorrow will be about the highest of the summer thus far, reaching close to 110 by afternoon….thanks to air temps topping out in the 95-100 range, and dew points as high as the mid 70s. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible but overall skies look to be mainly clear at least until the weekend. Over the weekend clouds and storm chances will be increasing just a touch, so temps should start to moderate.

The outlook for the next week or so continues to be mainly hot, humid and dry. There may be some minor heat relief from about Sunday thru Tuesday as the pattern shifts a touch and a weak front brings light northerly breezes. But highs will still likely be above 90°. Rain chances may be a bit higher from about Sunday thru Tuesday as well, but overall the pattern looks dry. Longer-term models are showing a cooling trend toward the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.