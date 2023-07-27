Heartland Votes

First Alert: Heat index could reach 110º by afternoon

The next few days will be among the hottest of the summer, with heat index/feels like temps...
The next few days will be among the hottest of the summer, with heat index/feels like temps likely peaking around 110° this afternoon.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Very hot and humid conditions continue today and the next few days.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says heat index values, or feels like temperatures, today and tomorrow will be about the highest of the summer so far, reaching close to 110 degrees by afternoon.

Air temperatures will top out in the 95 to 100 degree range, with dew points as high as the mid 70s.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect.

An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible, but overall skies look to be mainly clear, at least until the weekend.

Clouds and storm chances look to increase a bit over the weekend, which could moderate temps.

Next week continues to look mainly hot, humid and dry.

There may be some minor heat relief from about Sunday through Tuesday as the pattern shifts a touch and a weak front brings light northerly breezes.

It will still be hot with afternoon highs likely above 90°.

Rain chances may be a bit higher from about Sunday through Tuesday as well, but overall the pattern looks dry.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Scott City woman pleads not guilty to murder charges in shooting death of boyfriend
Schnucks
If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money
Regina Payne, 59, and Bonnie Mayes, 80.
Missing McLean County women found dead, coroner confirms
The search is over for a missing Scott County woman.
Missing Scott County woman found alive

Latest News

Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the...
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
A beautiful sunset along the Mississippi River in Ste. Genevieve.
First Alert: Heat advisory for most of Heartland
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Summer time heat is sticking around
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few clouds and isolated storms possible today otherwise hot.