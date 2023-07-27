First Alert: Heat index could reach 110º by afternoon

(KFVS) - Very hot and humid conditions continue today and the next few days.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says heat index values, or feels like temperatures, today and tomorrow will be about the highest of the summer so far, reaching close to 110 degrees by afternoon.

Air temperatures will top out in the 95 to 100 degree range, with dew points as high as the mid 70s.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect.

An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible, but overall skies look to be mainly clear, at least until the weekend.

Clouds and storm chances look to increase a bit over the weekend, which could moderate temps.

Next week continues to look mainly hot, humid and dry.

There may be some minor heat relief from about Sunday through Tuesday as the pattern shifts a touch and a weak front brings light northerly breezes.

It will still be hot with afternoon highs likely above 90°.

Rain chances may be a bit higher from about Sunday through Tuesday as well, but overall the pattern looks dry.

