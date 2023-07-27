Heartland Votes

Excessive heat continues

By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, that heat and humidity is sticking around for a few more days. Tonight, evening lows expected to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tomorrow, another round of summer time heat will sizzle across the Heartland. Afternoon high temperatures near 100 with mostly sunny skies and dew points in the upper 70s. The Heartland is under a heat advisory through 7pm Saturday, parts of SE MO and SO IL are under an excessive heat warning through tomorrow afternoon. Heat index could range anywhere from 105 to 115. Our next system rolls through Sunday which will bring those temperatures back near the upper 80s to start the month of August.

