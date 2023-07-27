Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to low water on Mississippi River

(KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to low water on the Mississippi River.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Thursday, July 27, while flash flooding the week before helped raise river levels so the ferry could run, the water dropped quickly.

They say water levels on the river dropped below the bottom of the landing ramp in Hickman Harbor.

The ferry is expected to remain closed until there is enough rain upstream to improve water levels.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed on Thursday, July 27 until further notice due to low water on the Mississippi River. (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.