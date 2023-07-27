Heartland Votes

Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to low water on Mississippi River

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed on Thursday, July 27 until further notice due to low water on...
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed on Thursday, July 27 until further notice due to low water on the Mississippi River.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to low water on the Mississippi River.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Thursday, July 27, while flash flooding the week before helped raise river levels so the ferry could run, the water dropped quickly.

They say water levels on the river dropped below the bottom of the landing ramp in Hickman Harbor.

The ferry is expected to remain closed until there is enough rain upstream to improve water levels.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.

