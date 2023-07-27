Heartland Votes

Carbondale man sentenced for first degree murder that took place in October 2022

David Edwards, Jr., of Carbondale, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for first degree murder that took place on October 3, 2022(Jackson County State's Attorney's Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez announced that 30-year-old David Edwards Jr. of Carbondale was sentenced after a hearing held today.

Announced on July 27, Edwards Jr. was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for first degree murder. On October 3, 2022, Carbondale Police Officers responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane regarding shots fired.

During the investigation, officers located the victim, 37-year-old John Pruitt of Carbondale. Pruitt was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The Carbondale Police Department led a thorough investigation that led to the arrest of David Edwards Jr. According to a release from the State’s Attorney, Pruitt and Edwards were known acquaintances and had an ongoing dispute. Cervantez was the prosecuting attorney and conducted the sentencing hearing on July 27, 2023.

After arguments and the presentation of video evidence, the Court sentenced David Edwards Jr. to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, where he will have to serve 100% of the sentence.

