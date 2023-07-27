Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Police Dept. holds Neighborhood Roll Call to brief residents

Cape Girardeau police Neighborhood Roll Call.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau are trying to find ways to keep residents safe.

The Neighborhood Roll Call is an opportunity for officers working the night shift to have their patrol briefing right in your neighborhood.

The Cape Girardeau police “C Platoon” roll call took place on Sylvan Lane and Pieronnet Street tonight.

It gives the public a chance to share any information or concerns with police.

Patrolman Bobby Newton says this is a great way to get to know the people behind the badge.

”It’s a great response whenever they see a bunch of officers roll up,” Ptlm. Newton said. “At first it’s kind of like a wow factor of what’s going on, but then they quickly realize we’re here to hang out with them and spread some news about what’s happening in their city.”

Local homeowner Chuck McGinty shares his thoughts on the roll call.

“I think it’s good for people to know what’s going on in their town as far as crime goes, where the active areas are,” McGinty said. “They let the other officers know the update on the shift change, about what they’ve been investigating.”

The next roll call will be Wednesday, August 2, at Merriwether and Lorimier Street starting at 7 p.m.

