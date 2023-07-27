Cape Girardeau neighborhood under precautionary boil water advisory through Saturday
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for some city water customers on Thursday, July 27.
According to the city of Cape Girardeau, this is in effect until July 29. This is for customers in the red area on the map.
The affected homes should not consume tap water during this time, unless otherwise notified.
