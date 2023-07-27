Cape Girardeau neighborhood under precautionary boil water advisory through Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for some city water customers on Thursday, July 27.

According to the city of Cape Girardeau, this is in effect until July 29. This is for customers in the red area on the map.

A precautionary boil water advisory was issued for customers in red-hatched area. (City of Cape Girardeau/Facebook)

The affected homes should not consume tap water during this time, unless otherwise notified.

