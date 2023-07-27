Heartland Votes

Authorities searching for missing Scott County woman

Authorities in Scott County, Missouri, are searching for a missing woman.(Sheriff Wes Drury)
By Olivia Tock and Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Scott County, Missouri, are searching for a missing woman.

According to Sheriff Wes Drury, 50-year-old Lisa Janette Coyne was last seen at her home on County Road 532.

Coyne is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Coyne has Huntington’s disease, which could make her disoriented.

If you have seen her or have any information, please call the sheriff’s office at (573) 545-3549 or (573) 471-3530.

