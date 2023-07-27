Heartland Votes

Authorities searching for attempted vehicle theft suspect near State Rte. 855

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male suspect who attempted to steal a vehicle.(Source: Raycom Media)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male suspect who attempted to steal a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the male suspect, Brian Fitzgerald, is a white male who is travelling on foot in the area of State Route 855.

They ask residents in the area to be on alert and lock their doors.

