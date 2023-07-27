Authorities searching for attempted vehicle theft suspect near State Rte. 855

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male suspect who attempted to steal a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says the male suspect, Brian Fitzgerald, is a white male who is travelling on foot in the area of State Route 855.

They ask residents in the area to be on alert and lock their doors.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.