‘Another Round’: Boulevard unveils new beer celebrating Chiefs’ latest Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With training camp beginning and Chiefs fans gearing up for another title defense in Kansas City, Boulevard Brewing released its latest beer celebrating the World Champion Chiefs.

The beer, named ‘Another Round’ is an 8 percent imperial wheat beer according to Boulevard.

“This 8% Imperial Wheat is more than a delicious beer, it’s a symbol of pride & passion,” Boulevard said in a tweet showcasing the beer “A testament to KC’s greatness and love for its champions.”

According to Boulevard, the beer should be on shelves in Kansas and Missouri beginning next week.

The labeling of the beer features signage that reads “cheers to the champs.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.