3 charged after East St. Louis man is found dead in Washington County, Illinois

Kevin Locks, 44, Milton Robinson, 57, and Arrion Sanders, 45, are charged with first-degree...
Kevin Locks, 44, Milton Robinson, 57, and Arrion Sanders, 45, are charged with first-degree murder
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -- Three men from Belleville are facing charges in connection with the death of an East St. Louis man.

Kevin Locks, 44, Milton Robinson, 57, and Arrion Sanders, 45, are charged with first-degree murder.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Montez Pearson, 44, of East St. Louis, was found dead on July 19 near Lunte Creek Road, which is west of Nashville, Illinois.

Police say they searched Loucks’ home before taking him into custody on July 23. Robinson was arrested the next day and Sanders was arrested Thursday.

All three suspects are being held in the Washington County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

