Williamson Co. commissioners vote to use tax funds from cannabis sales to replace retired K-9

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Tax funds from the sale of marijuana will go to replace a retired police K-9.

The Williamson County Board of Commissioners gathered in Marion on Wednesday morning, July 26. The board approved using the funds to help the Energy Police Department replace its recently retired K-9 unit.

“This is the first instance of the use of these funds, and we look forward to the opportunity to continue to use them in support of our local law enforcement agencies,” Ted Hampson, Williamson County state’s attorney, said.

Energy Police Chief Shawn Ladd said the $7,500 is the largest single-contribution to their K-9 program in the 10 years they’ve had it.

The police department is in the process of replacing K-9 Figo who retired in October 2022 after 10 years of service.

“I was a K-9 handler for the Village of Energy for a decade, and K-9 Figo was K-9,” Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said. “K-9 Figo is retired, but he still resides with me and he’s enjoying his retirement. But we had a lot of fun, you know, it’s almost like having a child, you know, children and so forth, where you build that bond.”

