Heartland Votes

Video shows sea lions charging at beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego

Video shows a group of sea lions appearing to charge at beachgoers in San Diego. (Source: @whoisjaphet/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News/TMX) - A group of sea lions charged at beachgoers who appeared to get a little too close to the wild animals over the weekend.

A video shared by Instagram user @whoisjaphet shows the sea lions rushing at the crowd on a La Jolla Cove beach.

“Please give the sea lions plenty of room,” a voice can be heard saying over a loudspeaker in the video. “They have bitten people, and they are protected animals.”

As some of the beachgoers backed away, another barking sea lion is seen charging out of the water, sending the group of people screaming.

Sea lions regularly sunbathe on the rocks in La Jolla Cove. The beach area is part of the San Diego La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve.

Signs are posted warning beachgoers to keep a safe distance away from the animals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Scott City woman facing murder charge; accused of shooting, killing man
Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
The Clinton mayor told us four people were inside the building when it collapsed. One of those...
1 injured in building collapse in Clinton, Ky.
The southern Illinois sports community is paying tribute to the young Thrillbillies player who...
Southern Ill. sports community mourns loss of Thrillbillies’ catcher

Latest News

Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing
Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing
Republicans hammer top target Homeland Security secretary in marathon hearing
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on,...
Are you a Facebook user? You have one month left to apply for a share of this $725M settlement
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John...
Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence
FILE - The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC headquarters, June 19,...
New SEC rule requires public companies to disclose cybersecurity breaches in 4 days