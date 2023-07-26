Summer time heat is sticking around

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, the cloud coverage has helped to keep the Heartland slightly cooler than anticipated. A few showers worked across the area today but those have started to fizzle out and we are looking partly cloudy for this evening. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 70s. The rest of the work week will remain hot and humid with afternoon highs in the upper 90 and heat index values near 110 in some places.

A heat advisory is in affect until 6pm Saturday evening. The weekend is looking partly cloudy with high temperatures sticking in the mid to upper 90s. The outside air is really going to feel like weather you can wear with that hot humid airmass lingering overhead into next week.

