Heartland Votes

Summer time heat is sticking around

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, the cloud coverage has helped to keep the Heartland slightly cooler than anticipated. A few showers worked across the area today but those have started to fizzle out and we are looking partly cloudy for this evening. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 70s. The rest of the work week will remain hot and humid with afternoon highs in the upper 90 and heat index values near 110 in some places.

A heat advisory is in affect until 6pm Saturday evening. The weekend is looking partly cloudy with high temperatures sticking in the mid to upper 90s. The outside air is really going to feel like weather you can wear with that hot humid airmass lingering overhead into next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Scott City woman pleads not guilty to murder charges in shooting death of boyfriend
Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
The Clinton mayor told us four people were inside the building when it collapsed. One of those...
1 injured in building collapse in Clinton, Ky.
The southern Illinois sports community is paying tribute to the young Thrillbillies player who...
Southern Ill. sports community mourns loss of Thrillbillies’ catcher

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 7/26/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few clouds and isolated storms possible today otherwise hot.
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 7/26
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 7/26
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 7/26/23
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 7/26/23