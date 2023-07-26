Safe House of Southeast Missouri to host grand opening for new outreach office, thrift shop location

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Safe House of Southeast Missouri will host a grand opening of its new outreach office and thrift shop location on Friday, August 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2350 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau.

According to a release, the grand opening will feature a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m., followed by an open house, tours of the new facility, giveaways, raffles and hourly drawings for thrift shop gift cards. Food trucks will also be available, as well as a live remote from River Radio’s K103.

During the transition, the Safe House Outreach Office will be closed from August 7 through Aug. 8 and will open at the new location on Wednesday, August 9. The thrift shop will be closed from Aug. 14 through Aug. 19 and will open at the new location on Monday, August 21.

The last day to make donations at the current location will be on Saturday, July 29. Donations will be accepted at the new location on Tuesday, August 1.

The Safe House of Southeast Missouri provides comprehensive services to adults and children who have experienced domestic violence, according to the release. Programs include a crisis hotline, emergency shelter, court advocacy, counseling, case management, support groups, transitional housing, batterers’ intervention and prevention/education outreach.

For more information, contact (573) 335-7745 or jessica.hill@semosafehouse.org.

