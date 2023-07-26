Residents in Caruthersville, Mo. want answers about recent mailbox vandalism

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - In Caruthersville, Missouri, someone vandalized several mailboxes all along the same street.

”My mailbox was just laying on my front porch,” said Caruthersville resident Jordanne Mitchell.

Mitchell lives on E. 9th Street, where the vandalism took place. At first, she thought someone accidentally hit her mailbox, but quickly realized that wasn’t the case.

“I looked across the street and I see a couple more mailboxes and we rode around, and we see a couple other things that were kind of out of place last night too,” Mitchell said.

Some of the mailboxes were dented, while others were completely knocked off.

Just a few houses down, Ashley Kimmel noticed the same damage to her mailbox.

“I came in this morning, and it was laying on my porch and so I thought my neighbor was just being kind and laid it up there and someone hit it by accident but apparently it’s happened down the street,” Kimmel said.

She says this type of vandalism is uncommon.

“We noticed some of them are bent in half, some of them like there’s no damage,” Kimmel said. “So yeah, it’s odd. It’s not something that normally happens.”

Mitchell calls incidents like this a big inconvenience.

“I don’t know the first thing about putting a mailbox up and right now, I’m a little short on money so it’s kind of a hard thing and then not having a mailbox you don’t know where your mail is going,” Mitchell said. “You’d have to go every day to go pick it up at the post office.”

Police are still investigating this incident.

