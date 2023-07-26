Heartland Votes

Police search for ‘dangerous’ inmate after Colorado jail break

Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.
Colorado authorities are looking for escaped inmate Mark Fox.(Bent County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (CNN) - Colorado authorities are searching for the lone remaining escaped inmate still at large.

Authorities say Mark Fox and three other inmates broke out of the Bent County Jail on Sunday.

Since then, two inmates are back in custody and the third was found dead of a possible drug overdose, according to the Bent County Office of Emergency Management.

The 46-year-old is described as 6 foot 4 inches tall and around 200 pounds.

Authorities say he should be considered dangerous

Bent County is nearly 200 miles southeast of Denver.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Scott City woman facing murder charge; accused of shooting, killing man
Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
The Clinton mayor told us four people were inside the building when it collapsed. One of those...
1 injured in building collapse in Clinton, Ky.
According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming...
Crews respond to apartment fire on Village Dr. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

FILE - Lyle Lovett performs at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in...
A Lyle Lovett band member spotted a noose in Montana. Police are investigating it as hate crime
Police are seeking of a person of interest after a Shiloh man was fatally shot on a MetroLink...
Shiloh man shot dead on MetroLink in East St. Louis; person of interest sought
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
A Fed still wary of inflation is set to raise rates to a 22-year peak
In a statement, Cigna Healthcare said the lawsuit “appears highly questionable and seems to be...
Cigna health giant accused of improperly rejecting thousands of patient claims using an algorithm