Mt. Vernon man arrested after forgery, theft investigation

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation into a fraudulent check has led to the arrest of a Mt. Vernon, Illinois man.

According to a release from the Mt. Vernon Police Department, on Tuesday, July 18, an officer responded to Community First Bank in reference to a fraudulent check. The officer took initial report information and forwarded the report to the police department’s detective division for further investigation.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as 23-year old Cortez Johnson. The detectives determined Johnson was a suspect in five additional fraudulent check offenses in Mt Vernon.

On Friday, July 21, detectives were conducting surveillance on a residence Johnson was known to frequent, when they saw him leaving the home. Detectives initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle Williams was driving and took him into custody.

At the time of his arrest, Johnson was found to be in possession of uncashed fraudulent checks and blank check paper, according to the release. Detectives also found a large sum of U.S. Currency in the vehicle.

Johnson was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center on charges of identity theft, theft over $10 thousand, forgery and theft between $500 and $10 thousand. He is currently on parole from the Ill. Dept. of Corrections. Ill. Parole has been notified of these charges and will determine if a violation warrant will be issued.

The investigation is ongoing.

