Mayfield man accused of sexual abusing victim under 12 years old

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man was taken into custody after an arrest warrant was served yesterday.

On July 25, Officers with the Mayfield Police Department served an arrest warrant on 38-year-old Jeffrey Koerner of Mayfield, Ky. Koerner was placed under arrest and charged with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age.

Koerner was transported to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center. He was then turned over to the Graves County Jail for transport to Fulton County.

