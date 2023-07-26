Heartland Votes

Mayfield man accused of sexual abusing victim under 12 years old

38-year-old Jeffrey Koerner of Mayfield, Ky. was placed under arrest and charged with Sexual...
38-year-old Jeffrey Koerner of Mayfield, Ky. was placed under arrest and charged with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age.(Fulton County Detention Center)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man was taken into custody after an arrest warrant was served yesterday.

On July 25, Officers with the Mayfield Police Department served an arrest warrant on 38-year-old Jeffrey Koerner of Mayfield, Ky. Koerner was placed under arrest and charged with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age.

Koerner was transported to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center. He was then turned over to the Graves County Jail for transport to Fulton County.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Scott City woman facing murder charge; accused of shooting, killing man
Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
The Clinton mayor told us four people were inside the building when it collapsed. One of those...
1 injured in building collapse in Clinton, Ky.
According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming...
Crews respond to apartment fire on Village Dr. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Flooding has damaged some roadways in the Heartland.
Roads damaged by flash flooding in western Ky.
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
Federal appeals court halts Missouri execution, leading state to appeal
Two juveniles are facing burglary charges in Murray after a business was broken into this week.
2 juveniles accused of breaking into business arrested on burglary charges
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects