Marion VA and VFW District 15 to host Veteran PACT Act Town Hall and Resource Fair

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion VA Health Care System and VFW District 15 will host a PACT Act Town Hall at the Murphysboro High School in August.

On Saturday, August 5, the event will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Veterans, family members and caregivers can learn more about the new PACT Act and how it impacts Veterans.

Marion VA Executive Director Zach Sage will be the key speaker at the event, along with the staff from the VA Regional Office based out of St. Louis. There will also be multiple program staff from the Marion VA Health Care System and Owensboro VA Clinic.

Those attending the event will also be able to enroll for VA Care, initiative a claim for Service Connection and interact with other Veteran Service Organizations.

The PACT Act expands toxic-exposed Veterans access to VA care and extends health care eligibility for Vietnam, Gulf War, and Post-9/11 era combat Veterans. You can learn more about the PACT Act before the Town Hall at VA.gov.

