Korn gets 4-year contract extension from SEMO

Korn’s new contract runs through April 30, 2027.
Korn’s new contract runs through April 30, 2027.(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Men’s Head Basketball Coach Brad Korn has agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

Korn led the Redhawks to a 19-17 record in the 2022-23 season and a 10-8 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Southeast also won the OVC Tournament title last season and made the NCAA Tourney for the first time in over two decades.

Korn’s new contract runs through April 30, 2027.

