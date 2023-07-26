JALC names new women’s basketball head coach

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College has a new head coach for the women’s basketball team.

JALC Board of Trustees unanimously named Charlie Jones as the college’s new Women’s Basketball Head Coach.

Jones becomes the fourth head coach in the program’s history.

He replaces Amanda Shelby, who accepted another position at the college.

Jones is not a stranger to JALC.

According to the college, Jones was a basketball player at JALC in 1985, an assistant men’s basketball coach and has served as the college’s ethics officer, served on the college’s diversity committee and was a member of a presidential search committee.

JALC said Jones is grateful for the opportunity and he believes it is his “experience box” that will help build a successful program.

“At my house, my entire family is involved in the coaching, and we try to provide a safe environment for the players to be able to open up and share what is going on with them,” said Jones in a released statement. “Depending on what they tell me, I can reach into that experience box and share with them my own experiences.”

According to the college, Athletic Director Greg Starrick is excited about the energy Coach Jones will bring to the program.

“Coach Jones is first and foremost an incredible human being, and I know those characteristics will be evident in his athletes and product that the Lady Vols puts on the floor,” said Starrick in a released statement. “Coach Jones is highly respected in southern Illinois and nationally through his AAU program, and we are lucky to have him leading this program.”

