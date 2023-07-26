Heartland Votes

If you bought alcohol from Schnucks, you may be entitled to money



By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you bought alcohol from Schnucks since late 2015, you may be entitled to a portion of a settlement.

The possible payouts are due to a proposed $4 million settlement. In the lawsuit, Schnucks is accused of making misleading and false claims about its alcohol prices in ads, mailers, and on signs and receipts. If you bought alcohol from Schnuckis in Missouri between December 3, 2015 and February 15, 2023, you can receive up to $72. Settlement classes are broken down into three groups, you can learn more about them by clicking here.

Schnucks sent News 4 the following statement about the lawsuit:

Schnucks strongly denies the allegations in this lawsuit. However, after over two and a half years of contested litigation, Schnucks believes it is in its and its customers’, including its Rewards members’, best interest to bring the litigation to a close and in a way that benefits those who purchased Schnucks’ wine and alcohol products over the years in Missouri.

A hearing will be held October 10 before a judge decides whether to approve the settlement.

All claims must be submitted before September 8 and can be done so by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

