Gov. Pritzker signs bill codifying action on homelessness prevention

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill on July 26, codifying the Illinois Interagency Task Force on Homelessness and the Community Advisory Council on Homelessness.

Initially established by the Governor via executive order in 2021, HB2831 codifies the interagency collaboration to move Illinois to “functional zero” homelessness. According to a release from Priztker’s Office, the bill bolsters the safety net, targeting high-risk populations, expanding affordable housing, securing financial stability for unhoused individuals, and closing the mortality gap.

The Interagency Task Force and Community Advisory Council will work across 17 Illinois state departments and agencies and over 100 processes, programs, and policies to develop a plan to combat homelessness. The goal of the plan is to prevent shelter entry and ensure that shelter states are limited and lead to quick transitions into stable living situations.

The Pritzker administration has taken significant steps to address homelessness in Illinois. The Home Illinois plan expands affordable housing options, targeting individuals in high-risk situations, and providing comprehensive support for individuals experiencing homelessness. Individuals in high-risk situations include homeless college students and those leaving medical care.

Gov. Pritzker’s FY24 budget commits almost $360M for the initiative, an $85.3M increase from FY23. This investments include:

$118M to support unhoused populations seeking shelter and services, including $40.7M in the Emergency and Transitional Housing Program

$50M in Rapid ReHousing services for 2,000 households, including short-term rental assistance and targeted support for up to two years

$40M in Permanent Supportive Housing Capital funds to develop 90+ new PSH units providing long term rental assistance and case management

$37M in Emergency Shelter capital funds to create more than 460 non-congregate shelter units

$35M for supportive housing services, homeless youth services, street outreach, medical respite, re-entry services, access to counsel, and other shelter diversion supports

$21.8M to provide homelessness prevention services to approximately 6,000 more families

$30M for court-based rental assistance

$15M to fund Home Illinois Innovations Pilots

$12.5M to create 500 new scattered site PSH units

