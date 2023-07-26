First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes

Heat Advisories now in effect; extended pattern of hot and humid weather developing!
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A very hot and mostly dry (but humid) pattern is developing as an upper ridge centered over the Southwest spreads east to cover much of the southern U.S. Highs Tuesday were in the low 90′s….today should be a few degrees hotter, and by the end of the week and through the weekend official highs will be about 95 to 100 each day, with heat indices over 100 thanks to dew point temps in the low 70s. Official heat advisories now cover most of the region. One possible positive for the next couple of days will be a significant southwest breeze.

Looking through the weekend into next week shows very little significant change to the pattern. In fact, new model runs from last night are now looking even hotter for next week as we transition from July into August. Rain chances look very low as well…..so dryness may become an issue once again.

