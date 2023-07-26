Heartland Votes

First Alert: Morning showers, heat advisories in effect

A beautiful sunset along the Mississippi River in Ste. Genevieve.
A beautiful sunset along the Mississippi River in Ste. Genevieve.(Source: cNews/Mitchell Cobb)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Scattered showers are moving through the Heartland this morning.

There could be a few flashes of lightning, but severe storms are not expected.

This could be our last chance for rain as the Heartland heats up.

Today will be a few degrees hotter with highs in the mid 90s, and it’s going to get even hotter.

By the end of the week and through the weekend afternoon highs will be about 95 to 100 degrees each day, with heat indices over 100 degrees.

Heat advisories are in effect for most of the Heartland.

A significant southwest breeze over the next few days could help make the heat and humidity feel a bit less oppressive.

Looking ahead to next week, there appears to be very little change to the hot, humid and dry pattern.

Rain chances look very low, so dryness may become an issue once again.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Ruble, 47, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of...
Scott City woman facing murder charge; accused of shooting, killing man
Crews were on the scene, cleaning up storm damage in the 900 block of Highway O in Scott...
Home, grain bins destroyed in Scott Co.; 2 minor injuries reported
The Thrillville Thrillbillies announced catcher Ashton Smith passed away suddenly on Monday,...
Thrillbillies game canceled; team announces sudden passing of catcher
The Clinton mayor told us four people were inside the building when it collapsed. One of those...
1 injured in building collapse in Clinton, Ky.
According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming...
Crews respond to apartment fire on Village Dr. in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the...
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Very hot and humid conditions
A heat advisory has been issued for the Heartland tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The heat...
First Alert: Hot, dry pattern begins
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hot and humid days ahead