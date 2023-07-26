First Alert: Morning showers, heat advisories in effect

(KFVS) - Scattered showers are moving through the Heartland this morning.

There could be a few flashes of lightning, but severe storms are not expected.

This could be our last chance for rain as the Heartland heats up.

Today will be a few degrees hotter with highs in the mid 90s, and it’s going to get even hotter.

By the end of the week and through the weekend afternoon highs will be about 95 to 100 degrees each day, with heat indices over 100 degrees.

Heat advisories are in effect for most of the Heartland.

A significant southwest breeze over the next few days could help make the heat and humidity feel a bit less oppressive.

Looking ahead to next week, there appears to be very little change to the hot, humid and dry pattern.

Rain chances look very low, so dryness may become an issue once again.

